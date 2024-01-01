KCR greets people on New Year

Hyderabad: BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday greeted the people of the State on New Year. He wished the lives of the people of the state to be filled with happiness and peace in the new year.

KTR, Harish Rao, Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy Vaviraju Ravichandra, Jagadish Reddy, Kavitha and others also wished the people for the New Year.

Similarly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the government is determined to take 2024 as the ‘Rythu, Mahila, Yuvata Nama Samvatsaram’

Wishing people of the State a Happy New Year, he said people’s rule has been ushered in with the cooperation of all. “We have made people involved in governance, removed the barricades and iron fences, restored democracy and guaranteed freedom to citizens. We have started implementing two of the six guarantees; the remaining will be implemented next year,” he sought to assure them.