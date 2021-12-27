KCR growing paddy in 150 acres, then why can't farmers?

Hyderabad: State Congress chief and MP A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked the farmers to grow paddy in the Rabi season without any fear as it is legal binding on the government not only to purchase the farmers' produce at the Minimum Support Price, but also assure them a procurement market.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao himself was cultivating paddy on his 150 acres of land in Erravalli of Gajwel constituency in the Yasangi (Rabi) season.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Revanth accused KCR of adopting a dual stand on paddy cultivation. "The Chief Minister has been intimidating the farmers of dire consequences if they cultivate paddy. However, KCR and his family members are growing paddy on their 150 acres of land in Erravalli. He (KCR) is saying that there won't be any procurement centres for paddy in the Yasangi season. KCR must explain how, where and at what price he proposes to sell the paddy cultivated on his 150 acre land?" he asked.

The TPCC president played a video and showed the pictures of paddy cultivation at the KCR's fields in Erravalli. He also invited the media persons to visit the location on Monday to check the details themselves.

Revanth said nearly 95 per cent of farmers own less than three acres of land. "KCR is warning all small farmers against growing paddy. But he is shamelessly cultivating paddy on his fields spread across 150 acres. Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar must explain as to how they plan to procure the paddy being grown by the Chief Minister at his farms?" he asked.

The State Congress chief informed that the then Congress government introduced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in 1965-66. Initially, it was meant for wheat, but now, it covers 23 crops including paddy, cotton and chilli. Similarly, he said that the Congress-led UPA government introduced Food Security Act in 2016. He said these laws were brought by the Congress governments to protect the interests of farmers.