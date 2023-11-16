KCR has an ace up his sleeve to woo Muslims

Muslim voters are the key in more than 30 Assembly constituencies



Asks party contestants to convince the Muslim voters and support party in elections

Hyderabad: BRS Supremo K Chandrashekar Rao prepared a strategy to woo the Muslim voters in support of the Telangana party in the ensuing Assembly elections. Following reports that a portion of the Muslim community will shift to congress in some Assembly segments, KCR has asked the BRS candidates to reach out to the Muslim voters and explain the welfare and development programmes taken up by the State government for the last 10 years for the particular community.

BRS leaders said that “Congress was spreading false propaganda to lure the voters in the Muslim-dominated Assembly segments. A few of the minority voters got carried away by the anti-BRS campaign taken up by the Congress and the voters were left in confusion. The major challenge before the BRS is to allay the apprehensions and bring all the Muslim community into the party fold before the elections”.

The BRS head asked the party contestants to hold minority meetings in their respective Assembly constituencies and convince the Muslim voters to support the party in the election. The party candidates will have to explain to the voters about the successful implementation of Shaadi Mubarak, establishment of minority residential educational institutions and other development activities taken up in the State.

The leaders said that Muslim voters are the key in more than 30 Assembly constituencies where they decide the victory of the candidates. BRS observers will monitor the meetings organised in the Assembly segments with the minority communities and ensure that they win their hearts in the elections.

KCR was already explaining the BRS government’s efforts to uplift the Muslims economically by introducing a slew of welfare schemes. The leaders said that BRS senior leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were already entrusted with the responsibility of holding a series of meetings with Muslim organisations in Hyderabad and that the outcome was fruitful.