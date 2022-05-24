KCR has foreseen his future; farmers will unseat him: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the farmers of Telangana have made up their mind to throw the government of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the next elections.

Addressing a series of meetings in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency on the third day of the Rachabanda programme on Monday, Uttam said that CM KCR has finally acknowledged the power of farmers and by admitting that they could change any government, KCR himself has predicted the fall of TRS government in next Assembly elections. "It took almost eight years for KCR to realise that no government could survive by neglecting farmers. Now, he should also confess the sin of playing with the lives of lakhs of Telangana farmers," he said.

The Congress MP said as per the statistics of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), more than 8,400 farmers committed suicide ever since the TRS came to power in 2014. But KCR did not pay the mandatory Rs 6 lakh compensation or other assistance to the families of farmers who committed suicide. To suppress the suicide cases, directions were issued to the local police stations for not registering the suicide cases.

The Congress leader said that KCR government forced farmers to change their crop patterns on multiple occasions which caused them huge losses. He said that the Agriculture department has been reduced to a non-entity after CM KCR started targeting farmers to benefit a few private companies. He said farmers were denied minimum support price for their produce and when some tribal farmers of Khammam demanded better prices for their chilli produce, they were implicated in false cases, chained and sent to jail. The TRS government made police beat up farmers in Medak district when they complained of erratic power supply.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also informed that the Rachabanda programme/Rythu Bharosa Yatra taken up by him in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency was getting a tremendous response. Of 250 villages and three municipalities proposed to be covered in the Rachabanda, so far he addressed meetings in nearly 25 villages in the last three days. He proposed to conduct about 8 villages/three municipal wards every day for the next 32 days.

On Monday, he addressed meetings in Nallabanda Gudem, Mangalakunta Thanda, Kandibanda, Hemla Thanda, Kappalakunta Thanda, Ramapuram, Yatirajapuram Thanda and Ramanjaneya Thanda.