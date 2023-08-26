KCR has secret understanding with BJP-Kharge

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday took on the BRS party in general and KCR in particular. Addressing a mammoth Praja Garjana public meeting at Chevella, Kharge said that but for Congress party’s support and Sonia Gandhi’s decision separate Telangana would not have been a reality. “KCR does not have that much capacity,” he said.

The AICC president said that KCR had assured to support the Congress after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh but he went back on his word. He said KCR claims he was a secular person and that BRS was secular party but entered into secret understanding with BJP. He said when 26 parties met on different occasions to unite and defeat BJP led NDA government at Centre, KCR was silent.

Kharge referred to the Khammam meeting on Sunday which would be addressed by Amit Shah and said for the benefit of Shah, he was giving some points about what Congress had done for the country since Independence. He said Shah would ask at Khammam meeting, “Congress ne Kya kiya?” He listed out various programmes like green revolution, white revolution, construction of major irrigation policies, industrial policies etc.

Later he released the party’s 12-point ‘SC, ST declaration.’ This assumes importance as it comes just a few months ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy read aloud all the 12 points in the declaration which included 18 percent reservation for the Scheduled Castes, assertive action towards SC classification, 12 percent reservation for the Scheduled Tribes, Rs 12 lakhs per family to SCs and STs, 18 percent (SCs) and 12 percent (STs) reservation in state government contracts, Reservations for SC, STs in private schools and private companies, land for the landless, Rs 6 lakhs help for construction of houses, full proprietary rights for assigned lands given to SCs and full proprietary rights of Podu lands to STs, Rs 25 lakhs per annum each for the development of all Tribal thandas and 3 SC corporations each (Mala, Madiga, other sub-castes) with a budget of Rs 750 cr and 3 ST corporations, each with a budget of Rs 500 cr.