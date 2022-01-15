KCR has transformed agriculture sector: MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav

Kodad ( Suryapet): MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav stated that CM KCR created a new era and transformed the agriculture sector in the country.

The MLA participated in Rythu Bandhu celebrations held at Kodad and drove tractor in farmer rally which started from Khammam crossroad and concluded at the Agriculture Market in the town. Speaking on the occasion, he said agriculture has become a festival in the state under TRS regime.

He described 'Rythu Bandhu' as wonderful scheme in the world. Villages got self sufficiency under TRS rule, he added. Financial aid of Rs 50,680 crore was deposited in farmers bank accounts in past four years under Rythu Bandhu scheme, he said.

KCR is the only Chief Minister in the country, who has enhanced the dignity of farmers, he claimed. Being a farmer himself, CM KCR transformed the agriculture sector from loss to profit, he said.

He stated that state government has been providing round-the-clock free power to the agriculture sector and giving top priority to construction of projects.

The credit of making agriculture top than other sectors goes to CM KCR by adopting farmer-friendly policies and implementing various welfare schemes in the interest of farmers , he added. Large number of farmers and TRS leaders and workers participated in the celebrations.