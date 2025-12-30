KCR holds strategy meeting with leaders ahead of assembly sessions

Former Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) convened a meeting with key leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) today at his residence in Nandini Nagar. Among the attendees were former ministers K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and Harish Rao, alongside several prominent BRS figures.

The meeting focused on strategising for the upcoming Assembly sessions, with particular emphasis on addressing the Palamuru-Rangareddy project. The BRS aims to utilise these sessions to criticise both the central and state governments regarding issues surrounding the project.

Tensions have heightened as the ruling Congress party has accused the BRS government of neglecting the Palamuru-Rangareddy project during its ten-year rule, claiming it prioritised the Kaleshwaram project instead. In contrast, the BRS asserts that it has effectively resolved critical issues concerning water sharing on the Krishna and Godavari rivers throughout its time in office.

This ongoing dispute has resulted in a heated exchange between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and KCR, with personal jabs adding fuel to the fire. In response, the BRS is determined to rebuff the allegations in the Assembly, with KCR instructing his party leaders to be well-prepared to counter every point raised by the government.