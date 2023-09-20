KCR huddles with experts over women’s quota bill

Hyderabad: Now that the Nari Shakti bill cannot be implemented till 2029, the BRS is gearing up to make it into an important poll issue.

Soon after the bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao went into a huddle with legal experts and BRS senior leaders. The party feels that this could be yet another Jumla by the BJP and if one goes by the provisions of the “Adhiniyam,” (the provisions of the bill), it may not give power to women for another decade. The first big challenge, KCR feels, is to conduct fresh census and followed by the completion of the delimitation process. This would happen only in 2026. Moreover, as there is no time frame, no one knows when it would be implemented even if the census and delimitation process was completed.

The aims and objectives of the women reservation bill is a welcome decision. But execution will remain a distant dream, KCR felt.

The BRS had been a strong proponent of the women reservation bill. KCR had some time back written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the bill be introduced. The state Assembly had also adopted a resolution in favour of women’s quota.



BRS senior leader and State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar pointed out that the earlier acts of Parliament said the delimitation of the assembly segments will be taken up only after 2026. The Centre has not yet announced the schedule for the conduct of the census. The laborious process to complete the census and delimitation will delay the implementation of reservation for women.