KCR is afraid of losing polls in Telangana: Sanjay Raut
Highlights
Says that 12 to 13 leaders from BRS in Telangana are going to Congress party
Hyderabad: It is known that Telangana Chief Minister KCR is taking steps with the aim of taking a foothold in Maharashtra. As part of this, he went on a two-day visit to Maharashtra. KCR said that if the schemes implemented in Telangana are to be wanted in Maharashtra too then BRS should come to power there too.
In this background, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut criticised KCR. he said that KCR is afraid of losing in Telangana and that's why he is touring Maharashtra. He said that KCR should stop the dramas otherwise he will be defeated in Telangana. He said that 12 to 13 leaders from BRS in Telangana are going to Congress party. He said that the Grand Alliance is strong in Maharashtra.
