KCR is an indifferent man: MP Komatireddy

Yadagirigutta: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for ignoring his promise to spend crores of rupees to tackle coronavirus in the interest of the health of people across the State. He called the CM as in-different.

On Sunday, he inaugurated ambulance services provided by Beerla Foundation at Yadagirigutta and also drove the ambulance.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP pointed out that that poor was suffering a lot with hike in the prices of private ambulances and poor services in hospitals. He appreciated the noble gesture of Aler constituency leader Beerla Illaiah and added that Congress always supports the poor.

Later, MP Venkat Reddy handed over masks, sanitisers, hand gloves, oximeters and thermal scanners to health workers and Asha workers of Yadagirigutta PHC.