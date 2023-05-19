KCR is insulting BCs, charges Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman took part in 'OBC Sammelan' held in Hyderabad on Friday which was orgainsed under the auspices of Bharatiya Janata Party, OBC Morcha. He State BJP chief took to his Twitter handle and clarified that the Morcha was not against anyone but only against the KCR family and Congress policies.



He said that KCR is insulting BCs. “If the Modi government provides 10 per cent reservation for the upper caste poor, it is KCR who prevented it from being implemented in the State for two years”, Bandi said.

He informed that Modi is the person who gave a big boost to BCs and gave place to 27 people in the cabinet. The Karimnagar MP added that BJP is the party that has appointed him as State chief, who is an ordinary activist, Laxman as a member of the Rajya Sabha and as a member of the Parliament Board.

He said that KCR is a fool who insulted Professor Jayashankar, Konda Laxman Bapuji and Guda Anjanna. What did KCR do to the BCs who are 50 per cent of Telangana's population? He is undermining them politically by giving them sheeps and fish. “KCR is a fool who cheated the BCs by giving place to only 3 people in the cabinet while there are 50 per cent of the population is BC.

భారతీయ జనతా పార్టీ, ఓబీసీ మోర్చా ఆధ్వర్యంలో, నేడు హైదరాబాద్ లో జరిగిన 'ఓబీసీ సమ్మేళనంలో'... బీజేపీ ఓబీసీ మోర్చా జాతీయ అధ్యక్షులు, రాజ్య సభ సభ్యులు డాక్టర్ కె. లక్ష్మణ్ గారు, ఇతర నాయకులతో కలిసి పాల్గొనడం జరిగింది. ఈ సమ్మేళనం ఎవరికీ వ్యతిరేకం కాదు, కేసీఆర్ కుటుంబానికి, కాంగ్రెస్… pic.twitter.com/4G5iJ7gjeq

The society of BC must realise why KCR failed to construct BC Welfare Bhavans instead, he built Secretariat and Pragathi Bhavan at a cost of Rs 1600 crores, even if it was not necessary. Due to the 4 per cent Muslim reservation, around 32 corporator posts is in danger, he informed.

The BJP chief added that BCs were not given double bedroom houses, the government has not spent due share funds. KCR is trying to gain political advantage by creating a wedge between the castes, he said.

He warned of stir with millions of BC community in the name of BC Sankharavam in Bhagyanagar.

He urged the BCs to give BJP 5 months of time to end KCR's demonic and family rule.