KCR is manipulating electoral process: BJP

Telangana BJP chief Spkersperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is playing a very expensive game with the...

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Spkersperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is playing a very expensive game with the constitutionally established democratic process of elections in the State.

In a press release here on Tuesday, he said that KCR has been manipulating every single election since 2014 to ensure electoral wins with total abuse of power as the Chief Minister.

He said the State government has got clearance of the court for notifying municipal elections on Tuesday. This is despite all the violations, both systemic and ethical.

Further, it is quite evident to all, that CM KCR has derailed the due process of municipal elections to ensure his party's electoral outcomes.

However, BJP will go to the voters in municipalities and corporations where elections are due. "We will explain to them the need to elect BJP councilors, ward-members and corporators, to ensure better administration of the local civic bodies.

BJP will also highlight the dismal failure of TRS in governing municipalities and corporations in during its first tenure in power across the State," he added.

He appealed to the voters of Telangana to teach a lesson to CM KCR and TRS in the ensuing elections for its brazen manipulation of the electoral process and its incompetence in delivering good administration through the local civic bodies.

