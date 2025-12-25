Indore's prominent AB Road renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Indore Municipal Corporation has named the city's vital AB Road as Atal Bihari Marg, paying tribute to the revered leader's legacy.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Municipal Corporation's Council and announced as part of celebrations marking Vajpayee's birth centenary, observed nationwide as Good Governance Day.

The road, previously known for its Bus Rapid Transit System corridor and commonly referred to as BRTS, serves as a lifeline connecting key areas of Indore, stretching from Rau to Mangaliya through densely populated localities.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava shared the announcement on his X handle, stating that the renaming honours Vajpayee's immense contributions to the nation, his visionary ideas, and his selfless dedicated services.

He described the decision, made on this day, as a symbol of deep respect and reverence for the former Prime Minister.

The announcement came during a Good Governance Conference organised by the Municipal Corporation at the Atal Parishad Auditorium.

Prominent attendees included Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and national poet Satyanarayan Sattan. Speakers at the event reminisced about former PM Vajpayee's ideals, his profound sense of patriotism, and his unique stature in Indian politics, where even political opponents held him in high esteem.

They highlighted how he prioritised national interest, democratic values, good governance, and development throughout his public life, principles that continue to inspire the country.

Though no longer officially a national highway, with traffic diverted through the Eastern Ring Road and Eastern Bypass to ease congestion, the route remains a crucial artery in official documents as part of the Agra-Mumbai corridor and in popular usage.

As part of the day's observances, a garland was offered to former PM Vajpayee's portrait at the local BJP office.

The renaming of AB Road to Atal Bihari Marg reflects Indore's gesture of gratitude toward a statesman whose vision for a strong, developed, and united India continues to guide governance across the nation.