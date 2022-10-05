KCR is planning to loot the country: Madhu Yashki

Hyderabad: Former MP and Congress leader Madhu Yashki on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleging that the latter has been looting the State in the name of development by banking upon the separate

Telangana State sentiment. He also alleged that the Chief Minister is now planning to loot the country in the name of expansion of his political party into a national party. Yashki reminded that CM KCR had come to power by promising to do justice to the poor and oppressed sections of the society.

He mocked that the people of the State would retire the Chief Minister and his party after the formation of his national outfit BRS. He urged the intellectuals to think about the imperialistic mindset of the CM to help his son, daughter and nephew to grow at the national level.