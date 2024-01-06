Live
- Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ essence: Thumping and impressive
- Several youth joins in Congress in Kadapa district
- AR Rahman comes on board for ‘RC16’
- Weekly Market Review
- YSRCP MLA and officials distribute increased pension in Rayachoti, thanks YS Jagan
- Will unite opposition and defeat Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy, says Jana Sena
- Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool extends support to ailing man
- Karnataka govt must protect farmers’ interest who voted them to power: Bommai
- Scientists find compound to fight against Covid infection
- Nitish not ready to accept less than 16 LS seats, all set for tough bargaining
Just In
KCR is recovering, will soon tour the districts, says Harish Rao
Former minister Harish Rao said that former Telangana CM KCR is recovering and asserted that the latter will tour the districts soon after his complete recovery.
Former minister Harish Rao said that former Telangana CM KCR is recovering and asserted that the latter will tour the districts soon after his complete recovery. Harish Rao severely criticised the welfare schemes introduced by KCR in Telangana.
Meanwhile, the Parliament Constituency meeting was held at Peddapally District Center on Saturday. Constituency leaders and BRS leaders attended this meeting. On this occasion, Harish Rao said 'KCR is recovering and will come to Telangana Bhavan in February and meets the activists every day. He said there will be district tours.
He said that Congress party cannot erase KCR from the hearts of Telangana people. He alleged that the Congress government is running on cancellations of schemes. "Looking at the behavior of this government, it seems that a revolt from the people is inevitable within a year," Harish Rao said.