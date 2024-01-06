KCR is recovering, will soon tour the districts, says Harish Rao

Former minister Harish Rao said that former Telangana CM KCR is recovering and asserted that the latter will tour the districts soon after his complete recovery. Harish Rao severely criticised the welfare schemes introduced by KCR in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Constituency meeting was held at Peddapally District Center on Saturday. Constituency leaders and BRS leaders attended this meeting. On this occasion, Harish Rao said 'KCR is recovering and will come to Telangana Bhavan in February and meets the activists every day. He said there will be district tours.

He said that Congress party cannot erase KCR from the hearts of Telangana people. He alleged that the Congress government is running on cancellations of schemes. "Looking at the behavior of this government, it seems that a revolt from the people is inevitable within a year," Harish Rao said.