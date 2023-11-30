KCR keeps eagle eye on poll management

Hyderabad: The BRS, which is confident of achieving hat-trick, has put all its works and leaders on their toes and party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has been giving last minute instructions to see that nothing goes wrong in poll management. As the pink party has taken this election as most prestigious one, KCR was busy analysing last-minute internal survey reports and giving instant directions to every contestant to overcome the challenges.

Special attention was laid on Assembly constituencies in old Nalgonda, Khammam and Mahbubnagar districts where the Congress is said to be strong and giving tough fight to the BRS.

BRS sources said, “Party observers in every Assembly segment were giving feedback to KCR on poll management and apprised him about the ground situation and sought instructions on immediate measures that need to be taken to set things in the right direction”.

They are reported to have complained that Congress candidates in South Telangana districts were distributing money to woo the voters. In Khammam district, the Congress candidates were giving about Rs 3,000 to each voter in some Assembly segments, they informed KCR.



BRS leaders said that KCR was instructing the BRS candidates to analyse the voter’s mood in every village and counter the Congress party’s election gimmicks. Local BRS leaders have been asked to meet the voters and explain the importance of exercising their franchise in support of BRS. He told them to emphasise on the fact that these elections were crucial for the state to ensure that the welfare and development schemes continue for next five years without any interruption.

Leaders said that KCR insisted the party candidates and observers to adopt new poll management techniques to ensure that the Opposition party was defeated. BRS working president KT Rama Rao was also holding tele conferences with the party candidates and enquired about the challenges at the ground level.

A special BRS team in Hyderabad was also closely monitoring the poll management of the party candidates and updating the same to KCR and KTR from time to time. The team will work round the clock until till polls end on Thursday.