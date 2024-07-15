KCR knocks on SC doors seeking abolition of Power Comm

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of judicial commission on power. The case is slated to come up for hearing on Monday.

The BRS chief filed a petition in the Supreme Court to abolish the electricity commission appointed by the Telangana government. The Telangana High Court had rejected the petition filed by KCR earlier. Former CM KCR challenged the verdict of Telangana High Court in the Supreme Court. The case will be heard by the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra.

It may be mentioned here that the Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission formed on irregularities in power purchases during the BRS government with the Chhattisgarh and construction of Bhadradri and Yadadri Thermal Power plants had issued notices to KCR two times.

The Commission has also sought explanation from KCR. However, KCR approached the High Court seeking directions that he should not be called for inquiry. But the court rejected the petition filed by KCR and as a result of this, he filed a petition in the Supreme Court.