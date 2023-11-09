Live
KCR, KTR and Harish to file nominations today
Hyderabad: Important leaders of BRS including party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, party’s working president KT Rama Rao, and senior leader T Harish Rao will be filing the nominations from their respective constituencies on Thursday. The BRS chief will be filing nominations from two constituencies of Gajwel and Kamareddy on Thursday.
He would reach Gajwel by a chopper from his farmhouse in Erravelli at 11 am. After filing the nomination papers, he would reach Kamareddy in the same helicopter and file nominations at 2 pm. After filing the nomination for the second seat, KCR would be addressing a public meeting in the constituency.
The BRS chief would be addressing the final public meeting of this election on November 28, the last day of campaigning. He addressed the last public meeting in Gajwel in 2014 and 2018. KTR will be filing nomination papers in the Sircilla constituency at 11.45 am at the Sircilla RDO office on Thursday.
The Finance Minister T Harish Rao will file from Siddipet on Thursday. The last date to file nomination papers is November 10.