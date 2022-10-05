KCR launching national party out of frustration: BJP

Hyderabad: State BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is launching a national party out of frustration as he has realised that he will be out of power after the 2023 Assembly election.

"KCR had led the Telangana movement relying on sentiments of people and finally succeeded in achieving a separate State with the support of the BJP. But he deceived people with his hollow promises on every front. People have determined to throw out the TRS government as they are fed up with KCR's false promises", Subhas said

"The situation when KCR launched his party was different and people supported TRS and voted it to power with hopes and aspirations. But KCR repeatedly deceived people with his empty assurances."

The BJP leader said that KCR has decided to launch a new party to play politics at the national level handing over the State leadership to his minister-son KTR as he has realised that he will be unemployed after the Assembly election. However, there are no takers for KCR's new party; people are aware of his appeasement politics, he stated, adding that he can't fool people of the country,"as they have confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading towards a new and strong India, Subhas asserted.