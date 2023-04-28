KCR left TS farmers in the lurch: MP Arvind

Hyderabad: BJP Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Thursday lashed at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for leaving farmers in the lurchbut roaming in Maharashtra sloganeering "Abki Bar Kisan Sarkar".

Addressing the media here, he said there was no response to letters written to KCR on disbursal of compensation for crop damages. However, for the first time the CM responded informing farmers would be given Rs 10,000 per acre. The MP demanded Rs 50,000/acre, because farmers have not got any compensation for the corp damage caused earlier.

Arvind said the demands were not made blindly; he noted that the Madhya Pradesh government was offering Rs 32,000, Maharashtra Rs 9,000 and Haryana Rs 9,000-10,000 as compensation. He said the State government was not bothered even after being reprimanded by the court; the crop insurance scheme in Telangana had come to a grinding halt, because the government failed to pay its share of insurance premium.

The MP said that though farmers are in deep trouble with the IMD flashing advance warnings, there is no presence of government in the State. "The ruling party leaders are busy dancing at the AtmeeyaSammelanalu".

Arvind asked if BRS party has any right to give slogan of "Abki Bar Kisan Sarkar" while farmers in the State are suffering due to crop losses. He alleged delays in procurement and lack of amenities in the market yards; procurement centres were hitting farmers hard. "Additionally, Telangana remains the top in the number of farmers committing suicides. But, the government is not taking steps to immediately disburse the disaster management funds, 75 per cent of which were released by the Centre. The MP alleged that KCR is most inefficient and lazy CM among all the 28 State CMs in the country.