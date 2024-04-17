KCR likens Cong govt to the one led by Lilliputs, says will crumble soon

Sangareddy: Inan indirect reference to CM A Revanth Reddy as Lilliput, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said the government led by Lilliputs will not last more than a year; it is the BRS which is going to come back to power.

Addressing the party public meeting for the Medak and Zaheerabad Lok Sabha seats, KCR lashed out at the government for failing to implement the promises made before the Assembly elections. “Sometimes Lilliputs also get power. When people give them power to do something good, they do all the wrong things. These Lilliputs use words like crush you… remove your nicker; I warn the CM, you can’t escape on bonus, you have to give bonus the way you gave bond in elections.” quipped Rao.

The former CM said Reddy was under pressure; this was evident in his speech in Narayanpet meeting. Claiming that survey reports were saying that the Congress won’t get more than two seats, Rao said the CM feared the government won’t last even one year. ‘The CM talks something here and after going to Delhi he says vote for BJP,” remaked Rao.

The BRS chief said it was necessary for people to vote for BRS. He said, “some are saying why should BRS be given votes and seats in the Lok Sabha. It is the time the BRS needs to be given votes and seats. If it had not contested the Karimnagar by-elections then, Telangana could not have got momentum. If aspirations of people of Telangana are to be achieved, there should be BRPs in Parliament,” he asserted.

Rao criticised the government for not taking up celebrations at the 125 ft Ambedkar statue. He said ‘Telangana was formed with the inspiration from Ambedkar. This is the first jayanthi after the installation of 125 ft statue. This Lilliput-led government did not go there; did not decorate with flowers; there was no drinking water for visitors. What should we call this, arrogance or innocence? We have named the Secretariat after Ambedkar. Why are you sitting there? Why are you worshipping in Yadagirigutta, why are you using the MLA quarters which were also constructed by the BRS govt? This is why I call you Lilliput,” Rao pointed out. He called upon employees and teachers to think and vote for getting their aspirations fulfilled. “If you forget, you will be at a loss, not BRS. There should be some checks and balances,” he said. KCR urged farmers to take up a postcard movement to demand loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 25,000 as compensation and other benefits.