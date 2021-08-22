KCR losing sleep over Huzurabad by-election says BJP MP D Aravind

Karimnagar: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is losing his sleep over his party's imminent defeat in ensuing Huzurabad by-election, BJP MP D Aravind said.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he sought to know why the CM was creating so much anarchy in Huzurabad if his party was sure to win the election and spending Rs 200 crore to purchase his own party elected members.

The MP said KCR's popularity graph was on downside and he was not in the top 10 CMs place in a recent India Today survey. He alleged that out of the Rs 4.5 lakh crore loans the State brought in, CM's family pocketed Rs 1.70 lakh crore by taking 30 per cent commission.

Aravind stated that the credit of the launching of Dalit Bandhu Scheme should go to former minister Eatala Rajender.

He asked if Dalit Chaitanya Jyoti started 25 years ago why Siddipet Dalits have not become crorepatis yet. He told the CM to learn Social Engineering from PM Narendra Modi.

There was social justice in the cabinet at the Centre as there were 12 SCs, 27 BCs, 8 STs and 11 women in the Union Cabinet while KCR has given place to only one SC in his cabinet and there were 11 OCs.

The Home Minister Mahmood Ali has no work but to target the Hindus, the MP alleged adding that giving passports to Rohingyas refugees means helping the terrorists.