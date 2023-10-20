KCR master in hoodwinking people, says Naini Rajender

Warangal: Deeds, not the words people want from the rulers, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said, accusing the KCR Government of failing to fulfil its election promises. Speaking to media persons at Ramannapet here on Thursday, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a master in hoodwinking the people by making tall promises which are not possible to execute.

The BRS government failed to rescue the flood-affected families in the city. Although the government claims that it was providing uninterrupted power supply, the ground reality is different, Naini said. He said that the KCR Government relied on media blitz, besides creating a lot of buzz by laying foundation stones for the developmental works that will never see the light of the day. KCR family plundered the resources of Telangana in the last nine years, he alleged.

Both the BRS and BJP have a clandestine understanding between them. On the surface they criticise each other like arch rivals, Naini alleged. “The BJP-led Central Government was allowing MLC K Kavitha to go scot-free in the Delhi liquor scam,” the DCC chief alleged.

The BRS MLA D Vinay Bhaskar who staged protests demanding a bus station in Kazipet during the Congress Government is silent on the issue even though he has been representing the constituency consecutively, Naini said.

The BRS failed to exert pressure on the Centre even though the latter was evading to fulfil the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, Naini said.

The Congress cadres will go on padayatra from Ramannapet in the Warangal West constituency from October 21 in a bid to expose the failures of the BRS and the BJP, he said. “We will also sensitise the people about the Congress’ ‘Six Guarantees’ promised to the people,” he added.

Senior leaders Buddha Jagan, Oruganti Purna, Thota Venkateshwarlu, Naini Laxma Reddy, Chennamallu and Banka Sampath were among others present.