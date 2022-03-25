KCR offers prayers at Kolhapur shrine

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday offered special prayers and participated in the Alankar puja of Goddess Ambabai Mahalaxmi at her shrine in Kolhapur (Maharashtra).

Accompanied by his family members, the CM arrived in Kolhapur by a special flight from Hyderabad. He reached the temple, which is considered the seventh of the 18 Shakti Peethams. KCR was given a traditional welcome by priests.

After performing the puja and offering prayers, he returned to Hyderabad by evening. Former Governor and Maharashtra NCP leader DY Patil met KCR at the shrine.