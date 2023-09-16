KCR receives a warm welcome from cadre while on his wat to Kolhapur

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao while he was on his way to Kolhapur in Nagarkurnool district by road has received a warm welcome with party ranks and supporters according a tumultuous welcome to CM KCR all along the way.

More vehicles are joining CM KCR convoy. BRS workers are welcoming CM KCR by showering rose petals on the big convoy.

The chief minister as part of his schedule will reach control room by 3:30 PM and turn on the motors of Mahabahubali. At 4 PM, he will visit the Narlapur Reservoir. At 5 PM, Chief Minister KCR will participate in a public meeting organised at the Palamuru University ground in Kolhapur, where he will give a speech. Later, they will return to Pragati Bhavan.