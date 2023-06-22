KCR refers Chandrababu comments on Land prices in Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that the land prices in Telangana are much high than the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. He also referred to the former Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu's recent comments that Telangana lands more costly when compyto Andhra Pradesh.



Thai would not have happened if the Telangana state is not created, KCR said while addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stone for super speciality hospital in Patancheru Assembly Assembly Constituency.

KCR promised to develop Metro Rail network between Patancheru and Hayatnagar soon after coming to power in the next elections. Vehicular traffic between the two corridors increased and it required to develop Metro Rail network, he said.

The Chief Minister said Telangana number one in per capita income, power consumption, drinking water supply and growth in the country.

He assured to develop Ramasamudram cheruvu as a tourist hub . will be beautified and special funds to Municipalities and Gram Panchayats.