KCR releases Harithahasam - cartoons

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao releases 'Harithahasam' , a collection of cartoons' which creates awareness about nature and environment. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy attends as Chief Guest.

Inspired by Green India Challenge, eminent cartoonist Mrityunjaya draws 'Tree Toons - Harithahasam '

Green India Challenge, which aims to increasing green cover and preserve environment, has done another significant experiment - "Haritahasam - Tree Toons" is a collection of cartoons drawn by Mrityunjaya . The cartoons displays the importance of sapling plantation and environmental balance. This collection of cartoons is created under the guidance of Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenge founder Joginapally Santosh Kumar. On the occasion of the completion of five years of Green India Challenge, KCR said that it is appreciable that the cartoons in Haritahasam - Tree Toons, a collection of 300 Cartoons on a social issue , will create awareness on plantation. The Chief Minister praised cartoonist Mrityunjaya. On this occasion, Mrityunjaya presented a cartoon painting depicting a green Telangana to the CM.

Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy wished that the pictures drawn by cartoonist will make people think about social issues and not just about political issues.

Santhosh said that the Green India Challenge, which started with a single plant, encouraged lakhs of people across the country to plant crores of saplings.

The MP appreciated Mrityunjaya, who has been a social activist since the days of the Telangana movement, is now making the Green India Challenge more popular. Cartoonist Mrityunjaya said he will organise an exhibition soon with the compilation of these cartoons.