KCR remembers Sacrifices of Ilamma during Telangana Armed Struggle
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that Chityala (Chakali ) Ilamma's bravery and dynamism during Telangana Armed Struggle are inspiring for today's generation.

The Chief Minister remembered Ilamma's sacrifices and fighting spirit on the occasion of her birth anniversary today.

KCR hailed Ilamma as a democratic activist who fought legal battles in the courts for the realization of her rights and a symbol of self-respect of the backward communities.

The CM said that Ilamma's inspiration is very much embodied in the achievement of Telangana and the subsequent development in of the new state of Telangana. The state government was officially organizing Ilamma's birth and death anniversary to mark her sacrifices.

KCR said the government was putting efforts for the welfare of people and stood a role model for the country. Many schemes for the development and welfare of women, BCs and MBCs have already been implemented.

