KCR riled by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan moves

Hyderabad: Who is ignoring whom? Is the State government ignoring the Governor or is it otherwise? Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, according to sources, was unhappy with the functioning of the Governor for various reasons. He feels that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had ignored mentioning about developmental activities in the State and instead praised the Union government during her Republic Day speech.



KCR feels that the Governor had ignored the Telangana government in many instances and approached the Union government directly on health-related issues. Instead of making suggestions to strengthen the health sector, the Governor was moving against the State government, the Chief Minister reportedly feels. Sources said that KCR was also not happy with the decision of the Governor to launch Praja Darbar to address the grievances of common people without informing the government.

Already, some ministers have started talking openly about what they call as misusing of Raj Bhavan for political purposes by the BJP. Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that when politics enter Raj Bhavan they know how to protect the State and party.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is said to have been miffed over the meeting the Governor had with the Prime Minister and this is now likely to trigger a new political controversy.

KCR, who is also in Delhi, had a meeting with a few available leaders and MPs and discussed the issues raised by the Governor before the Prime Minister. Soon, he would come out with a strategy to counter this, party leaders claim.