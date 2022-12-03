KCR set to take on Centre at his Mahbubnagar meet

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's public meeting at Mahbubnagar on Sunday suddenly assumed importance with the CBI issuing a notice under section 160 of CrPC on Friday to question TRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday.

Prior to that the I-T had raided the educational institutions of Minister Ch Malla Reddy and even the ED had raided the houses of some people, including minister Gangula Kamalakar. The minister was also summoned to Delhi for inquiry.

In the backdrop of this, party sources said KCR who has been maintaining silence so far is likely to focus his speech on how the Centre was creating hurdles for Telangana and how vindictive it was towards the state.

Sources said the Chief Minister has been unhappy with all these developments. He is likely to take on the BJP at the public meeting and enthuse the cadre by telling them that there was no question of succumbing to such pressures and the TRS would fight back in a befitting manner.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud have made necessary arrangements to mobilise the people and make the public meeting a grand success.

KCR is learnt to have discussed the impact of the raids on the ministers and MLAs on the functioning of the state government and also its possible impact politically with officials and also legal luminaries.

Sources said KCR wants that there should be no slowing down of the developmental activities as that would be the USP of the TRS government during election time. Politically, the pink party should effectively counter the BJP. He would be highlighting how the state government has been implementing the welfare schemes and taking up developmental works despite some financial constraints due to imposition of restrictions on borrowing by the Centre.



Prior to the public meeting, KCR will hold a review of ongoing developmental activities in old Mahbubnagar district with local officials. He will also interact with some key TRS leaders from the district to ascertain the political developments taking place in the district.