KCR severed ties with Telangana: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: BJP was the party that directly participated in the Telangana movement along with in the political JAC, from Sushma Swaraj to local leaders supported Telangana cause, said Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender.

Time has to teach a lesson to CM KCR and end his arrogant dictatorship in Telangana. Stones were thrown on the Telangana activists in Manukota. Those who saw our blood joined KCR and traitors of Telangana were by his side and were ashamed to raise the name of Telangana. That's why TRS has become BRS, Rajender told the media at Huzurabad on Monday

They should go to Andhra and speak like Andhra leaders, go to Karnataka and speak like Kannada leaders, and hence changed the name. As children of Telangana soil, BJP's agenda was to end this arrogant rule.

Rajender said that hundreds of KCR slaves worked to defeat him in Huzurabad. However, people kicked out them after the election campaign was over. The people of Huzurabad kept him in their hearts and protected him. There was a protocol for the representative elected by the people in the country. KCR was the one who insults it. Nowhere four police jeeps were given to MLC but it was being given in Huzurabad, he complained. He called on people to make Prajasangrama Yatra 5th phase a success. The first meeting of the Telangana movement was held in Karimnagar where once again a war should be declared on the KCR government.

Even if KCR goes to early elections everyone should be ready for the elections and TRS's future was bleak. KCR's relatives eyed sand and made the streams empty for money by illegal excavation. All the roads were destroyed, Rajender alleged.