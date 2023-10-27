KCR slams opposition parties in Paleru meeting, urges people to vote for BRS for welfare

As part of the Telangana Assembly election campaign in Paleru on Friday, Chief Minister KCR flagged the opposition parties and urged the people to consider the work done by parties before voting. He emphasized the importance of observing the attitude of the parties and voting for those who have worked for the welfare of all.

KCR mentioned the Bhakta Ram Dasu project, stating that it was completed only after the BRS party came into power. He highlighted the steps taken to stabilize agriculture and criticised the previous governments for not doing enough for farmers and emphasized the importance of supporting the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the upcoming distribution of Sannabiyam (small rice) to all ration card holders in Telangana from next March and urged the people of Paleru to vote for Upender Reddy and assured that if he wins, the Dalit Bandhu scheme will be implemented throughout Paleru.

KCR reiterated that they would continue the Dalit Bandhu and Rythu Bandhu schemes and urged the people to support Upender Reddy in the elections.

Chief Minister KCR lashed out at former minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao in Paleru Sabha. KCR said that he had called Thummala after he had lost and made him a minister. KCR fired at Tummala saying he could not get a single MLA seat in Khammam despite being minister.