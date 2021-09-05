KCR stays put in Delhi

New Delhi: Is Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holding closed-door meetings with leaders of some Opposition parties in New Delhi? This is the speculation making rounds in the political circles here.

It may be recalled that KCR had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. He is also likely to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman and a few others. Though there has been no official confirmation, some say that while the CM was waiting for the appointment of the Union Ministers, he has been utilising the time holding discussions with leaders of some political parties.

KCR has been in Delhi since September 1 and will be returning to Hyderabad on Wednesday. This has led to speculations that KCR was meeting some national leaders of different political parties and was discussing the political developments taking place ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election which is considered as 'mini-India' elections in the country and assumes importance in the wake of the demand for Caste Census, the recently announced Asset Monetisation policy by the Union Government, new farm laws, Electricity (Amendment) Bill among others.

Meanwhile, the officials said that KCR was waiting for an appointment with Shekhawat to discuss the water disputes between the two Telugu states and to explain why the TS government was demanding some amendments in the Gazette notification on the jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB (Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards) issued recently. He is also likely to meet National Highways and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia.