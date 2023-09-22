KCR to appoint in-charges for all Assembly segments soon

Hyderabad: To keep an eye on the candidates and to track their groundwork in the run up to the elections, BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao will appoint in-charges in every constituency, besides give additional responsibilities to the ministers.

According to sources, KCR has decided to track functioning of the candidates in constituencies; party MLCs, general secretaries, secretaries will take up this work in the constituencies. The responsibility of giving daily reports and analysing how the candidate is moving in the constituency, whether is meeting all people and keeping an eye on his expenditure. The in-charges will be giving their reports to senior leaders, who will later apprise the BRS chief.

The party had used the in-charge system in the by-elections held across the State. In the Munugode by-election, it had appointed in-charges for every village; this helped the party snatch the seat from the BJP. The in-charges had played a key role in gathering crowd and convincing them to vote.

‘The idea behind this was to keep the candidates on their toes and avoid any kind of laxity in the campaign. “If there is any anti-incumbency factor in the constituency, the in-charges can bring it to the notice of the party leadership who will resolve issues,” said a senior leader.

The ministers will be given additional responsibilities in the election. Along with their constituency, ministers will have to oversee the constituencies where the party needs to focus more. They will have to spare some time for the campaign in the constituency allotted to them and solve issues arising during their meetings with voters. The party had earlier appointed ministers as in-charges in the Council elections.

Sources said the party is likely to appoint in-charges by this month-end. The in-charges will give updates from the leadership to the candidates as well. The role of in-charges become significant as the BRS chief has indicated that the party may not give B-form to some candidates if their functioning is not on expected lines. The candidates will now have to be cautious and get involved in the campaign as they will be keenly watched by the in-charges, said the BRS leader.