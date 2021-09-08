KCR to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi?

Hyderabad: Will Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in New Delhi? This possibility is not ruled out, according to Delhi sources close to the CM.

Though it was expected that KCR would return to Hyderabad on Wednesday, it is now learnt that he is likely to be in New Delhi for a few more days. This is the first time that the CM would be in Delhi for nearly 10 days. He went to Delhi on September 1 to lay the foundation stone for TRS Bhavan.

Sources said that KCR underwent some medical tests related to dental and minor eye ailments. The extension of his stay, sources say, is purely personal and there is no proposal to meet any ministers or leaders, officials of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi told The Hans India.

The protocol officials in Delhi said that so far, they have not received any official communication about the Chief Minister celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi. They feel that KCR may decide to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday morning so that he can join the celebrations at his camp office. Meanwhile, arrangements are being made at the Chief Minister's camp office to enable him to participate in the puja along with his family members which is the normal practice.