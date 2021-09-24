KCR to give one last try on river gazette

Hyderabad: Telangana Government will be making yet another attempt to get the implementation of Gazette notification on Krishna and Godavari river management boards delayed.

The gazette is to come into effect from October 14. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is going to Delhi on a 3-day official tour, would meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday.

Officials said that the CM would urge the Union ministry to keep the notification in abeyance until the concerns raised by the two States were resolved. He would also attend the annual meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the left-wing extremism in the Maoist-infested states.

KCR will be attending this meeting for the first time.

The chief minister would also meet Union Minister of Civil Supplies Piyush Goyal and submit a memorandum requesting procurement of paddy and also boiled rice.