KCR to hold public meetings from Oct 15

Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao would be addressing marathon public meetings in the run up to the elections in the State starting from October 15.

According to the schedule released by the party on Tuesday, the chief minister would be holding two to three public meetings everyday in different constituencies. The BRS supremo would be starting his campaign from Husnabad on October 15 after meeting the party candidates at Telangana Bhavan. On the next day on October 16, he would be addressing public meetings in Jangaon and Bhongir, on October 17, he would hold meetings in Sircilla and Siddipet and on October 18 he would address public meeting in Jadcherla and Medchal.

After a gap of eight days after the Dussehra festival, the BRS Chief would hold meetings at Achampet, Nagarkurnool and Munugode between 1 pm to 4 pm. On the next day on October 27, he would address public meetings in Paleru and Station Ghanpur. Again, on October 29, he would be addressing three public meetings at Kodad, Tungaturthi and Alair. He would be addressing three more meetings at Jukkal, Banswada and Narayankhed on October 30. On the next day on October 31 he would be addressing public meetingsat Huzurnagar, Miryalguda and Devarakonda.

On November 1, the BRS Chief would be holding meetings at Sattupally and Yellendu, on November 2 at three places at Nirmal, Balkonda and Dharmapuri. On November 3, there will be public meetings at Bhainsa, Armoor and Korutla. On November 5 at Kothagudem and Khammam, on November 6 at Gadwal, Makthal and Narayanpet, on November 7 at Chennur, Manthani, Peddapally, on November 8 at Sirpur, Asifabad and Bellampally.

The BRS Chief would be filing nominations in two constituencies, Gajwel and Kamareddy followed by public meeting at Kamareddy.