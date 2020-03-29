KCR to hold video conference with all collectors today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a video conference with all the district Collectors today to finalise an action plan for the welfare of the farming community in the crisis time in Telangana.

The CM will discuss with the officials their readiness to the procurement of food grains mainly Paddy production in the current Rabi season. Government is expecting a bumper crop this season as the total sown area this Rabi was the highest ever 50 lakh acres in the history of Telangana.

Special arrangements are being made for the procurement of all food grains directly from farmers by offering MSP. Special stock points in government schools will also be created temporarily.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahendar Reddy will also present in the conference.