KCR to Kick Off Election Campaign under Palamuru Porubata in Mahbubnagar

The upcoming parliamentary elections are set to get even more intense with the arrival of key leaders from Congress, BRS, and BJP in the state. Former Chief Minister KCR is gearing up for a district visit today, where he will be launching the much-anticipated bus trip named Palamuru Porubata.

The bus tour is scheduled to kick off from Jadcharla in the evening, followed by a grand roadshow from Jadchara to Mahbubnagar. The highlight of the visit will be a corner meeting at the clock tower in the district center, where KCR is expected to address a massive gathering of supporters.

After the event, the former minister will be staying overnight at Srinivas Goud's residence, where he will hold discussions with district leaders to strategize and mobilize support for the upcoming elections. The bus trip is set to continue its journey to Nagarkurnool tomorrow, where meetings will be held in support of the Nagar Kurnool and Mahabub Nagar candidates.

The BRS ranks are actively working towards ensuring a strong turnout for the meetings and rallies, as the parties gear up for a fierce competition in the upcoming elections. The political atmosphere is heating up as the leaders intensify their campaign efforts to secure victory in the polls.