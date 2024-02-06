KCR to meet BRS leaders today on KRMB

Hyderabad: After a long gap, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to visit Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday to hold all important meeting with party MLAs, MPs and other public representatives from the Krishna Basin catchment areas to chalk out a strategy to counter the government on handing over of projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

According to party leaders, he will come to party office for first time after defeat in the Assembly elections and recovering from hip replacement surgery. Leaders from Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Khammam and Ranga Reddy were asked to attend the meeting. Sources said the local body representatives from ZP chairman to MLAs, MPs and former ministers were telephoned and told to attend the meeting without fail. The leaders have been asked to come at 11 am when they will discuss in detail the protest programmes.

Sources said the BRS chief wanted leaders to focus on the KRMB issue and make it a burning issue in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections. A senior party leader said KCR will be holding a big protest meeting in Nalgonda soon on the issue of government handing over the projects. The leaders will also be discussing strategy to be adopted in the House for the ensuing budget session.

A day before, the BRS chief convened a meeting of senior party leaders at his Nandinagar residence. He condemned the State government attitude on saving rights of Telangana on the Krishna waters. The senior leaders from the Krishna Basin catchment areas had a meeting with Rao at his residence on Sunday. The leaders condemned the government's decision and ‘lies’ by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the press conference.