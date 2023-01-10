KCR to meet PM Modi in Hyderabad on January 19!

Hyderabad: The disgruntled Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had avoided receiving or meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad around 5 times in 2022 and this year the Prime Minister is confirmed to visit the State capital on January 19 to inaugurate development works.



The BRS chief had sent the Ministers like Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive the Prime minister whenever Narendra Modi has visited the State and also avoided meeting him on several occasions.

Not only the Prime Minister, there seems to be a tug of war between the Governor and the State government and on several occasions the protocol has gone for a toss where the officials failed to receive or accompany her.

But it is fortunate or unfortunate for the Chief Minister, KCR had to meet the Governor at Rashtrapati Nilayam during a dinner organised by the President Draupadi Murmu during hr stay in Hyderabad in last week of December, 2022.

Will the Chief Minister receive the Prime Minister on January 19 is what the public is eagerly waiting to watch.

However, the Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate South Central Railway development works worth Rs 2,400 crore. The various development works include modernisation of Secunderabad railway station at a cost of Rs 700 crore, doubling of railway line between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar at a cost of Rs 1,231 crore and works on Kazipet railway coach workshop at a cost of Rs 521 crore, a press release from BJP said here on Monday. He will also be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Vijayawada.

It is to be noted here that Telangana BJP unit president Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and BJP parliamentary party board member Dr K Laxman visited the Secunderabad railway station to oversee arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. They also visited Secunderabad Parade Grounds to oversee the arrangements for PM Modi's public meeting.