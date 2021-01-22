KCR trying to protect his flock: BJP

Hanamkonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's recent visit to Kaleshwaram has nothing to do with the State's development but solely to offer penance at the confluence of Godavari, Pranahita and Saraswathi rivers before making his son KT Rama Rao the Chief Minister, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that KCR, who is trying to protect his flock tooth and nail, opened up the drama of making KTR as the CM. However, it could be a different kettle of fish once the coronation of KTR was done, he predicted. Better late than never. KCR has finally accepted to implement a quota to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Sanjay said, stating that the scheme was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that people belonging to forward castes were meted out with injustice with the Telangana government failing to implement quota for them.

"It's unfortunate to see the State government dragging the implementation of pay revision commission (PRC) to the employees," the BJP State chief said. He accused KCR of flaming up the difference among the people by encouraging caste groups.

KCR is trying to hoodwink his MLAs by projecting that there was an understanding between the TRS and the BJP. But the BJP will never ally with the TRS, Sanjay said. He said that KCR has an understanding with the MIM. Sanjay condemned the lathi charge against the stirring staff nurses in Hyderabad and demanded the government to resolve their issues.

Former MLA M Dharma Rao, former MLA R Prakash Reddy, State spokesperson Rakesh Reddy, Warangal Urban party president Rao Padma and former minister Gunde Vijayarama Rao were among others present.