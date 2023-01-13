KCR turned arid land into green pastures: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Mahabubabad: The region which struggled with famine crisis is now bubbling with green revolution, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking to media persons after the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the Integrated Collectorate Complex here on Thursday, Errabelli said that there would be no more protests of empty pots that were all around in the united Andhra Pradesh. Thanks to KCR whose brainchild – Mission Bhagiratha – removed all the drinking water woes in the State, he added.

"Mahabubabad witnessed a massive development after KCR made it a district. No more the people in the region have to run to Warangal or Hyderabad for healthcare as Manukota (now known as Mahabubabad) itself has a medical college and nursing college," Errabelli said. Thandas have been upgraded to gram panchayats besides empowering the tribes, he said.

Every tank in the district is brimful even in the summer due to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). With 24-hour free power supply and abundant irrigation facilities, the region which once reeled under famine conditions is now witnessing greenery, he said. KCR not only fulfilled promises made during the election but also implemented several others, he said. Thorrur, Dornakal and Maripeda are now blossoming with development after they were upgraded to municipalities, Errabelli said.

Minister for Tribal welfare Satyavathi Rathod thanked KCR for developing Mahabubabad. "CM has always been kind towards Mahabubabad. CM gave us a medical college and nursing college, and it will be a massive help for the tribes to avail proper healthcare," she said. Rathod also heaped praise on CM for increasing the quota for STs from 6 per cent to 10 per cent.