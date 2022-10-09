KCR under spell of tantric: Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday made sweeping remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, alleging that the TRS chief engaged in performing Kshudra pujas (Occult practices) on the advice of a tantric.

Addressing a joint media conference along with party OBC national president Dr K Laxman here on Saturday, he said, a prominent spiritual leader in the State who had met him disclosed how the TRS chief has been acting on the advice of a tantric.

He alleged that CM KCR changed the name of his party to BRS on the advice of the tantric.

That apart, it was due to the advice of the tantric that CM KCR did not attend the Secretariat and also did not step out of the farmhouse. Also, perform occult practices with a black cat in his farmhouse, and it was on the advice of the tantric that he demolished the old secretariat and constructed a new one in its place, he added.

Sanjay Kumar said that CM KCR is worshipping devils for the welfare of him, and his family and to continue in power. He does not bother about the people and welfare of the State other than his and his family's self-interest. He appealed to the Vedic pundits, Swamijis and democratic people to save Telangana from CM KCR.

He said BJP believes in people and divine power and the final victory will be of BJP, he said.

Thanking BJP president JP Nadda for announcing Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as the party candidate for the Munugodu bypoll and said that BJP is confident of his victory.

Dr Laxman said lashed at Minister KT Rama Rao for his remarks against RSS chief Mohan Bhagavat and demanded an unconditional apology. Laxman said that people are fed up with the TRS Muslim appeasement policy and the lawlessness being encouraged by the Majlis in the Old City, and how the people belonging to the majority community are being harassed in Malakpet and Old city.

Several leaders led by Lingala Hari Goud in the Malakpet Assembly segment joined the BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu National co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Telangana Legislative Council's former chairman Swami Goud and other senior leaders of the district.