KCR undergoes medical tests at AIG Hosp
Highlights
The BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao had undergone medical tests at the AIG Hospital at Gachibowli on Thursday.
Hyderabad: The BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao had undergone medical tests at the AIG Hospital at Gachibowli on Thursday. According to the party leaders, the BRS chief along with his wife Shobha had visited the hospital for the routine check up.
It is learnt that KCR was planning a trip to America and before going abroad, he went to AIG for medical tests. Party leaders said that KCR would be accompanying his granddaughter Alekhya, who is pursuing higher studies in the US. The BRS chief had visited the Passport office on Wednesday to renew his passport.
