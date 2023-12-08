KCR will undergo hip replacement surgery today: KTR

Hyderabad: After former Telangana Chief Minister KCR slipped in the bathroom of his farmhouse last night, medical tests revealed that he had a severe injury to his hip. The doctors of Somajiguda Yashoda Hospitalwho are treating KCR have also released a bulletin to this effect.

KCR's son and former minister KTR responded to this. KTR said that KCR slipped in the bathroom and the doctors are performing hip bone replacement surgery on him on Friday. KTR in his tweet said that he is thankful to all those who are sending messages for his speedy recovery. In his tweet, KTR also shared the latest health bulletin.