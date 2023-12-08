Live
- Diabetes drug may lower colorectal cancer risk: Study
- Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu wishes KCR a speedy recovery
- Scholarships for Students
- Amid NKorea threats, SKorea defence chief orders military readiness
- mRNA-based stem cell therapy offers hope for chronic & acute liver disease
- Toshiba Transmission & Distribution bags Star Performer Award from EEPC India
- KCR will undergo hip replacement surgery today: KTR
- 3-year-old succumbs to blows from his father
- Most Indian workers believe offices not ready for new way of working: Study
- Double Bill Delights: Sravya Subramanyam and Sahitya Ramkumar Shine in Mesmerising Performances
Says hat he is thankful to all those who are sending messages for KCR’s speedy recovery
Hyderabad: After former Telangana Chief Minister KCR slipped in the bathroom of his farmhouse last night, medical tests revealed that he had a severe injury to his hip. The doctors of Somajiguda Yashoda Hospitalwho are treating KCR have also released a bulletin to this effect.
KCR's son and former minister KTR responded to this. KTR said that KCR slipped in the bathroom and the doctors are performing hip bone replacement surgery on him on Friday. KTR in his tweet said that he is thankful to all those who are sending messages for his speedy recovery. In his tweet, KTR also shared the latest health bulletin.
