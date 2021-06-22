KCR witnesses golden glow of Yadadri temple 

Yadadri: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on his way back from Warangal to Hyderabad on Monday visited Yadadri and inspected the golden glow of the main temple in the modern lighting system arranged by Bangalore-based organisation and brass queue lines made in Indoor of Madhya Pradesh.

As a part of the tour, KCR inspected ring road works near Gandi Chervu and ring road constructed around Yadadri hillock. He inquired the officials concerned about the works of Kalyana Katta, Pushkarini, Deeksha Pandal.

CM KCR was accompanied by Ministers G Jagdish Reddy, V Prashant Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, Government Whip and Aleru MLA Gongidi Sunita, CS Somesh Kumar, CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, temple EO Geetha Reddy, YTDA vice-chairman Kishan Rao and others.

Later, the CM held a review meeting with the officials concerned at Haritha Guest house on the hillock and enquired about the temple works and guided them about the pending works.

Earlier, CM KCR visited Balalayam and had darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Temple priests welcomed the CM with Purna Kumbham as per rituals.