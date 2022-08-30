KCR's Bihar tour is religious one, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) did not pay compensation to Telangana farmers, who suffered crop loss but paid Rs 3 lakh each for farmers in Punjab, said Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay while questioning the purpose of KCR visit to Bihar.

The Telangana CM will reach Patna, Bihar's capital, in a special flight on Wednesday and meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. KCR will hand over financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to five families of martyred soldiers in Galwan Valley and Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of 12 Bihari workers, who lost their lives in a fire accident at Secunderabad Timber Depot. Later, both CMs will discuss on national politics.



Bandi Sanjay slammed KCR for not inviting Telangana farmers to the meeting which he held with representatives of farmers' unions. He described Telangana CM's visit to Bihar as a religious tour. Other state BJP leaders were present.