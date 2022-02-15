KCR's birthday fete begins in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: CM KCR's birthday celebrations under the auspices of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar began in Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

The Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao inaugurated the celebrations and wished CM KCR a happy 68th birthday. He said festivities would be held throughout the district for three days.

KCR's birth was a blessing to the people of Telangana, Kamalakar said and wished that KCR should rule the country like Telangana. The Minister and Mayor took part in Annadanam held at Telangana Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that CM KCR has achieved the 60-year-old demand of Telangana State and made it a leading State in India. The State was on a successful development trajectory within 7 years of its creation and all sections are happy with the rule of CM KCR.

He hoped that this progress would reach the whole country and that the country would soon achieve development. He informed that for three days, food distribution and blood donation camps would be organised in every village, mandal and district headquarters across the district.

The celebrations would be organiSed by the village and district working groups on behalf of the BC communities, the Minister said adding that Telangana people would always be with CM KCR.