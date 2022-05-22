KCR's Delhi-Punjab tour a political drama, flays Uttam

Suryapet: Stating that farmers of Telangana are facing a huge crisis, Nalgonda MP & former PCC president Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday claimed that only the Congress party had the solution to the numerous problems being faced by the farming community. Accusing the TRS government of ruining the lives of lakhs of farmers and their families by neglecting their welfare for the last eight years, Uttam Kumar Reddy feared that the TRS government, in connivance with the BJP, has destroyed the farming section in Telangana.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was addressing a series of meetings in different Gram Panchayats of Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency as part of the Congress party's Rachabanda programme launched across Telangana on Saturday.

The Congress MP will be covering about 250 villages and three municipalities as part of the Rythu Bharosa Yatra by holding meetings in about 8 villages/three municipal wards every day for the next 35 days.

The Rachabanda programme was formally launched in Dondapadu village in Huzurnagar constituency after paying tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st martyrdom day. Addressing a meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has caused immense damage to the entire farming community by implementing a secret agenda to hand over the sector into the private hands. Ridiculing CM KCR's nationwide tour, Uttam Kumar Reddy said KCR was daydreaming of becoming a national leader after setting his own home on fire. "More than 8,400 farmers have committed suicide after the formation of Telangana. Their families were not paid a single rupee ex-gratia or compensation. But KCR is offering Rs. 3 lakh compensation to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation for the three black farming laws introduced and later repealed by the BJP government.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the errors in the Dharani portal led to suicide by many small and marginal farmers. But the TRS government did not even take a note of those suicide and continued with the faulty portal to encourage a new feudal system.

Calling BJP government at the Centre and TRS in Telangana as anti-farmer, the Nalgonda MP said that the Warangal Declaration unveiled by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi offers complete solutions to the problems being faced by the farming community.

As announced by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress government would procure all crops cultivated by farmers in the State. They include paddy, cotton, chilly, sugarcane, turmeric and mango, with improved MSP. He said that the next Congress government would also set up a Turmeric Board.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party always fulfilled the promises it made to the people. He appealed to the farmers to support the Congress party in dethroning the TRS Government in next election.